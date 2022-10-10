Western Advocate
Dubbo's showground set up as evacuation centre as floods inundate Western Plains Tourist Park

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:33am
Evacuated in the wee hours of Sunday morning, Ken Clark and Vicky Morgan are among those currently calling the showground home.

