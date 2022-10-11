ONE was an accumulator of runs who was a weapon in the field, the other a man who wielded the willow with aggression and could clear the rope with ease - now Bathurst's Brian Wood and Kevin Geyer have been acknowledged as two of the finest in the history of the Penrith Cricket Club.
On Saturday night when the Penrith Cricket Club held a gala dinner to celebrate 50 years, both Wood and Geyer were named on the list of the Cats' top 50 players.
Dubbo native and now Bathurst resident Barry Coad was named in the team as well.
Penrith said that Wood, an opening batsmen, "was an effective accumulator of runs, using the pace of the ball and his exceptional speed between the wickets to his advantage. This speed and agility also made him a weapon in the field, patrolling the covers and creating opportunities where others couldn't."
In his decade with the club, Wood scored 2711 runs at an average of 33.
"It was very humbling, I didn't expect to make the top 50 to be honest," Wood said.
"I played for New South Schoolboys and I played for New South Wales Country, the open side, and they just asked me to go down and trial. I trialled and straight away I got graded in first grade, that was in 1980-81.
"I played 10 seasons with Penrith and along the way I was lucky enough to play New South Wales Schoolboys, New South Wales Country, New South Wales colts and New South Wales second XI. I had four years in the state squad but I never got a shield game because the top order was pretty well set with all the Test players.
"I'm more than thankful of being able to play in Sydney and I enjoyed every moment of it."
During his time with Penrith, Wood had a number of big days out at the crease alongside Trevor Bayliss, a man who is still one of his great mates today.
"I had a few big partnerships and records there. Trevor Bayliss and I, we put on a PG [Poidevin-Gray] partnership of 359 in 60 overs, I got 160 not out and he got 200 not out," Wood said.
"We also have another record partnership in first grade, we put on 279 and I batted the whole day and was 202 not out. That was another really big partnership we both put on.
"In 1981-82 they won the premiership. I was part of the playing group and I got made 12th man to make way for Ian Davis in the final, if you make way for a Test player that's okay."
Wood said he was happy to see Geyer, who he feels was unlucky not to be named in Penrith's final team of the first half century, and Coad on the list as well.
"Kev, I felt he was a bit unlucky not to make that top side, He came in the next era after me .. he is a really nice guy and a very, very good player too," Wood said.
"Another bloke who made it, he moved to Bathurst two years ago, is Barry Coad, his son Lachlan is playing for Rugby Union now. He came down to Penrith from Dubbo.
"So there's a triple treat for Bathurst.
"It shows that Bathurst is a nursey and like I came down from Bathurst and Bayliss came from Goulburn and that was the first of when clubs started looking at the pool of country talent to bring to the city."
During his time with Penrith, Geyer scored 6,597 runs at an average of 30, which included 30 half centuries and 11 tons.
One of his highlights was hitting five consecutive sixes at Howell Oval after blocking the first delivery, while he captained first grade and won a pair of one-day premierships.
"You'll go a long way to find a better club man than Kevin 'KG' Geyer," Penrith Cricket Club said.
"After growing up in Bathurst, KG moved to the big smoke, quickly finding himself in Penrith colours. KG could turn a match in a moment, through his positive and aggressive batting, sublime running between wickets, noodling leg spinners or inspirational catch or run out."
As for Coad, who spent time batting with Wood at Penrith, his efforts included hitting 138 in a one-day first grade game at North Sydney Oval.
