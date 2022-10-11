Western Advocate
Bathurst duo Brian Wood and Kevin Geyer named in Penrith Cricket Club's top 50 from the past 50 years

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 11 2022 - 2:14am, first published 2:00am
Brian Wood had some big days at the crease opening the batting for Penrith, his efforts seeing him named in the club's top 50 players of the past 50 years.

ONE was an accumulator of runs who was a weapon in the field, the other a man who wielded the willow with aggression and could clear the rope with ease - now Bathurst's Brian Wood and Kevin Geyer have been acknowledged as two of the finest in the history of the Penrith Cricket Club.

