GOOD things come to those who wait.
Bathurst trainer Arthur Clancy and his horse, The Ringmaster, had been getting closer and closer to finding victory with each race this preparation and the breakthrough moment came in Friday night's Download The TAB App Today Pace (2,260 metres).
Clancy picked up his first victory of the 2022 season when The Ringmaster ($12) scorched home along the pegs.
It was the first career success for The Ringmaster at start number 58.
The Ringmaster had gone close to breaking his drought just two days earlier at the same track, when he was runner-up by four metres.
"He owed me that win. I've been through a lot of grief with him ever since he was a two-year-old. There's been numerous races that he's thrown away one way or another," Clancy said.
"He always showed promise as a two-year-old. He got beaten by just a head down at Menangle. There were a couple of errors he made and there were a couple of injuries he had that were hard to track down.
"I was very happy to finally get him first past the post."
Clancy's winning move turned out to be his decision to stay close to the pegs instead of making a wide shift on the run for home.
With the way the race was run Clancy had confidence his gelding could finish strongly.
"Up the back straight the two main chances were sitting 1-2. He'd had a good run and there had been a reasonably tempo through the middle of race for a race of that distance," he said.
"I did expect him to run on, because in his run on Wednesday night where he was second to Ross Adams' horse he found the line strongly over the mile.
"I knew I'd have to get close to those two leaders to be in the finish. When I went to move, young Travis Bullock [on Boomer Shannon] moved in front of me and I didn't want to be too wide on the last turn.
"I elected to cut back in and that worked out to be the winning move."
Clancy was happy to cruise out from the inside gate to sit four back, as the field of nine settled into single file.
Mitch Turnbull urged Ben Detto to the front of the field to cross race favourite Tulhurst Maffioso ($2, Nathan Hurst).
Boomer Shannon slotted into third place ahead of Clancy's runner.
The moves didn't begin until the final turn, where The Ringmaster looked as if he would initially follow out Boomer Shannon with a wide run around two leading horses.
Clancy changed his mind on the turn and instead opted to duck back to the inside and follow Tulhurst Maffioso and wait for the sprint lane.
The leading four runners gained a winning break over the rest of the field as they straightened for home.
Ben Detto, Tulhurst Maffioso and Boomer Shannon all lined up alongside one another but The Ringmaster surged past them down the sprint lane to win by four metres over the trailing trio.
Boomer Shannon ($8, Travis Bullock) was second across the line, ahead of Tulhurst Maffioso, but was relegated to third, following a protest for causing interference.
