BACK off all the 'Eddie the Experts', don't be so quick to judge Zane Goddard's actions in this year's Bathurst 1000 - that's the call from Supercars great Russell Ingall.
During a career behind the wheel which saw him as a two-time Bathurst 1000 victor and the 2005 Supercars champion, Ingall's hard-racing attitude earned him the nickname 'The Enforcer'.
But the now 58-year-old has leapt to the defence of Goddard, who has copped a torrent of criticism for his actions on lap five of Sunday's Great Race.
The 21-year-old ran off the track at The Chase, but had not regained control of the Tickford Mustang he shared with James Courtney when re-joining the track.
He struck the cars of both Dale Wood and Matt Campbell, the damage forcing all three entries out of the race. Goddard was fined $10,000 for the incident.
"Once I was in the mud I knew I had to keep my speed up to not get bogged, but I had to keep control as well. I felt fine, but right before I got back to the track I hit another big puddle and the car just went straight and unfortunately speared across the track and took a couple big hits," Goddard said.
"I'm really sorry to the team at Tickford and Snowy River Racing, JC, and of course Woody and Matt, it was a little mistake but obviously had big consequences."
But even though Goddard apologised, the criticism has continued to come. That's why Ingall, a man with close to 600 wins to his credit, decided to weigh in.
He says he has been "disgusted" seeing Goddard "getting smashed up by keyboard warriors".
"I've known Zane for some time and I've personally seen his work ethic, passion and how hard he works to try and be successful in motor sport. He is taking what happened on the weekend very hard," Ingall said.
"Everyone is an 'Eddie the Expert', especially the ones that haven't sat their fat arses in a race car, and more importantly, a few people in influential positions in motor sport that commented on the incident without knowing the facts.
"Yes, it was a mistake. Did he do it deliberately? No! Was it an ambitious move, I don't think so. In hindsight, maybe he could have waited a few more laps, but if an opportunity is there, you have to have a go. That's why they call it racing. In any other situation he would have gone off line, went through the grass, and re-joined easily.
"For certain individuals to say as the incident was happening he accelerated through, without seeing any data or evidence, really threw Zane under the bus and ignited opinions - unfortunately one sided."
The incident involving Goddard was not the only one in a chaotic start to the Bathurst 1000, with six safety car periods in the first 57 laps.
Though the wet conditions were a huge contributing factor, Ingall feels there are other reasons to consider.
Having the Bathurst 1000 stand as the only enduro on the Supercars calendar is one of them.
"I feel sorry for these young kids that aren't racing full-time, that get thrown straight in at the deep end now there is no lead up endurance event like Sandown, where they could get their eye in," Ingall said.
"Imagine the pressure of going into the biggest race of the year, with very few laps, basically cold and starting the race. Big ask."
As a way to take the pressure off the less experienced co-drivers, Ingall suggested that rules could be changed so they can't start the Bathurst 1000. On Sunday 22 co-drivers did.
He's also floated the idea that main game drivers be allowed to pair up for enduros once more, something which hasn't be permitted since 2009.
"Maybe we should be looking a bit more on what the solutions could be if we are only going to have one endurance race a year," he said.
"Perhaps change the format that both main game drivers can pair together, or maybe a better solution is that the main nominated driver must start the race - particularly in track conditions like Sunday."
Whether or not changes are made in the future remains to be seen, but what Ingall wants to see right now is an end to the abuse of Goddard.
"I get that sport is all about passion and opinion, which I am all for, but some of the level of comments are out of order. If I have something to say about someone, I say it to their face, otherwise shut the hell up," he said.
