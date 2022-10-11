Western Advocate
Russell Ingall suggests rules be changed so main drivers must start the Bathurst 1000

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:26am, first published 12:30am
The damage to the Tickford Mustang of Zane Goddard and the Penrite Mustang of Matt Campbell caused by a crash on lap five on Sunday's Bathurst 1000 was extensive.

BACK off all the 'Eddie the Experts', don't be so quick to judge Zane Goddard's actions in this year's Bathurst 1000 - that's the call from Supercars great Russell Ingall.

