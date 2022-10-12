THOUGH the Bathurst Court House has been operating for local matters since the 1800s, it has only recently opened to have the ability to hear district court matters on a permanent basis.
Due to Bathurst Court House now being permanently able to hear these district matters, local barristers have had the opportunity to open a Barristers' Chambers in Bathurst.
Criminal barrister Peter Godkin, one of the Barristers responsible for the opening of the chambers, said it was important that Bathurst had the capacity to host district court.
"There was always a local court there but the district court would only sit occasionally ... and so before then, if someone had a district court matter, they would have to go to either Sydney, or Wagga, or Orange, but now the district court is sitting permanently in Bathurst, which means that if people have issues in the district court, whether it be a civil or a criminal matter, they can have it dealt with directly in Bathurst," he said.
This is why Mr Godkin, along with barrister Michael Brooke Evans made the decision to open a Chambers in Bathurst.
"The reason why we choose to go into chambers together is so that we can share some administrative costs, we share things like plaques and phone numbers and websites and things like that," he said.
"Barristers' Chambers is a group of barristers who get together and they all work, they're all sole traders, so we all work independently and that's really important so that we can just advocate for our client and we don't have to worry about what our boss is saying because we're sole traders."
It was important to Mr Godkin to be able to advocate for his Bathurst clients as he has a particular affinity for the country.
"I've recently bought a house in Russell Street, which probably will become the chambers ... but at the moment we're working out of the business centre in Piper Street," he said.
"I love it. Bathurst is great, almost every time I'm there I have reason to say 'oh I love the country' and it's normally just regarding good old fashioned service or people just being willing to say hi to you."
The opening of 'Bathurst Chambers' was celebrated with a launch event at Bishops Court, held in early September and saw 25 solicitors, judges, judge associates and high profile business people attending.
"It really was a celebration of a new business in Bathurst," Mr Godkin said.
"People arrived and had drinks, and then we had a three course meal, we had a short presentation, just explaining the chambers and why we chose Bathurst."
'Bathurst Chambers' is now open from 9:00am until 5:00pm, Monday to Friday, and is able to address any civil or criminal legal concerns.
It is located at 103 Piper Street.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.