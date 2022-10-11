BATHURST Bulldogs trio Levi Maloney, Ellis Cooper and Jock Robinson were able to recently help Central West bring home silverware from their NSW Under 13s State 7s Youth Championships at Forster.
The Bulldogs rising stars celebrated a 35-14 win over Mid North Coast in the final game of the championships to finish as bowl winners at the tournament.
Across their three wins and four losses over the span of the competition Central West produced plenty of spirited performances, and in all but one of those defeats the Bulls remained in the contest right until the end.
Bathurst Bulldogs junior president Mark Brennan said it's been a delight to see the club's top young talent excelling at the representative level.
"We had quite a few of our under 12s make rep teams this year. We had the sevens recently, which three of our players made, and prior to that in the 15-a-side team we had five Bulldogs picked," he said.
"They all did quite well, enjoyed the experience, and they'll all be the better for it.
"It's great to see sevens getting a lot of press lately with the Australian women's and men's teams being quite successful of late. It's also a bit more accessible to them now. It's a great thing for them to try another format."
Brennan said seeing the three Bulldogs players make the squad is of little surprise, given the way their winter campaigns played out.
"Jock Robinson is a great all-round sportsman. He's been picked in a range of rep teams across different sports. He's played softball, rugby union and is great at athletics," he said.
"For Levi and Ellis this was only their first year of rugby. Both of those boys are from Oberon and they've come across from rugby league. They picked up the game very quickly and put themselves out there to get selected.
"From all reports they had a great tournament up there at the state championships."
The Central West boys had quite the up-and-down start to their campaign as they thumped Southern Districts 54-5 before dropping their game later in the day 52-0 to Gordon.
Despite losing three of their games the next day the Bulls had plenty to be proud about in their meetings with Illawarra (26-19), Hunter (15-10) and Penrith (31-14).
They were able to round out the day on a high by beating Western Plains, which set them up for their successful encounter with Mid North Coast.
