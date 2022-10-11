Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Bulldogs trio Levi Maloney, Ellis Cooper, Jock Robinson contest Under 13s Rugby 7s State Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:12am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Bulldogs trio Levi Maloney, Ellis Cooper and Jock Robinson were able to recently help Central West bring home silverware from their NSW Under 13s State 7s Youth Championships at Forster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.