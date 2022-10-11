Artist residency: A two-week residency, at Quest Orange in 2023, to complete a body of work inspired by the Orange landscape. The final body of work will be exhibited at The Corner Store Gallery once completed and the artist will have the opportunity to join the gallery's stable of artists. Some residency expenses will be covered courtesy of the Arts OutWest Country Arts Support Program. This prize will be awarded to a finalist who demonstrates exceptional promise and who may best benefit from the opportunity. This finalist may or may not be the same artist as the major prize winner.