THE Country Arts Support Program (CASP) provides funding from the NSW Government that is managed locally by regional arts development organisations.
Here are some ways in which the program funding is being used.
THE Corner Store Gallery Orange has announced the judges for its inaugural Regional Landscape Prize of 2022.
A residency opportunity connected to the prize will be supported through the Country Arts Support Program.
The judges are Annabelle Hickson (Galah magazine editor, writer, photographer, podcaster), Bradley Hammond (director of the Orange Regional Gallery), Wilamina Russo (artist mentor and arts broadcaster) and Madi Young (director of The Corner Store Gallery).
"We had an outstanding response to our call for submissions, with 148 submissions from all over Australia," Corner Store Gallery's Madi Young said.
"Many difficult decisions were made to select our 45 finalists.
"The Finalists' Exhibition is on display from November 9 to 20. The winners will be announced on opening night on Friday, November 11.
"This landscape prize is something I've wanted to do for years now and it's finally been made possible thanks to our wonderful sponsors and contributors."
There are two prizes up for grabs:
Major prize: $5000 cash prize, courtesy of Source Architects, and the opportunity to join the Corner Store Gallery Orange stable of artists, awarded to the overall winner of the competition.
Artist residency: A two-week residency, at Quest Orange in 2023, to complete a body of work inspired by the Orange landscape. The final body of work will be exhibited at The Corner Store Gallery once completed and the artist will have the opportunity to join the gallery's stable of artists. Some residency expenses will be covered courtesy of the Arts OutWest Country Arts Support Program. This prize will be awarded to a finalist who demonstrates exceptional promise and who may best benefit from the opportunity. This finalist may or may not be the same artist as the major prize winner.
THINGS have been firing up in Condobolin as a Lachlan Arts Council project teaches pottery skills to young women.
The Glazed and Fired Up in Condo project received Country Arts Support Program funding in 2022 to create a young potters group to reinvigorate and utilise equipment available at the Condobolin Community Centre.
Pol Cruz, a Bogan Gate ceramic artist, has been facilitating pottery workshops at the Condobolin Community Centre, which has its own kiln and pottery equipment.
BATHURST'S Carillon is more than a war memorial, it's a rare but fully functioning instrument.
Bathurst's carillonists will present a series of three special concerts in October thanks to a Country Arts Support Program grant.
The Spring Recital Series will run on Sundays on October 16, 23, and 30 at 2pm, performed by carillonists Wendy Murphy, Jennifer Roberts and Denise Garland and presented by the Friends of Bathurst War Memorial Carillion.
The concerts will be free. People can sit and listen in the park in Kings Parade (opposite the Bathurst Court House).
