Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Athletics Club opening night of new season goes ahead at Morse Park after rain threat

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
October 11 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Throwing events couldn't take place in the opening Bathurst Athletics Club meet but track events were still run. Picture contributed.

THE rain threatened to spoil the fun for the Bathurst Athletics Club's first meeting of the new season but members were still able to enjoy a modified set of activities on Monday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.