Bathurst year 12 students ready to take on their HSC exams

By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:30am
Bathurst High Campus year 12 students Alyssa Fisher, Caitlin McLean and Gabe Fuchina. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

AFTER 13 years of schooling, students across six Bathurst high schools begin their Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams on Wednesday.

