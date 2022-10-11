Bathurst year 12 students ready to take on their HSC exams

AFTER 13 years of schooling, students across six Bathurst high schools begin their Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams on Wednesday.
Students will start the exams with their English paper, with the exam period to run right up until Friday, November 4.
Bathurst High Campus' Caitlin McLean, Alyssa Fisher and Gabe Fuchina are three students that will be sitting their English papers on Wednesday.
Alyssa said the HSC exams have come around really quick.
"They've crept on us. It's come around quicker than what I thought it would," she said.
What would take the pressure off the three students is the fact that they've been offered unconditional early entry into university.
"It's nice not to be stressed," Caitlin said.
"It doesn't matter what happens in these exams."
Gabe said he appreciated the work of his teachers.
"The quality of the teachers has been pretty good. I'm very lucky to have them and I've appreciated their work," he said.
"I've really enjoyed the stage six content, compared to the earlier stages. We've been able to really focus on what we've been studying."
All three students said they are looking forward to the exams coming to an end, as they can look towards what comes after.
Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick said he's extremely proud of the graduating year 12 cohort.
"These kids have been affected by COVID-19 the most. Their senior schooling from 2020 and 2022 has been affected," he said.
"They've had to face teacher shortages from COVID, with some facilities having 90 per cent of their staff off at one stage. The impact on their learning when preparing for these exams has been a challenge.
"They've accepted what's in front of them and they've turned up every day. The fact that they've had offers for further study, at least for these three, is really encouraging and it takes the stress away.
"The HSC is not the be all and end all. It's the 12 months you do afterwards that has the biggest impact."
