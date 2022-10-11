HE'S grown up passionate about playing rugby league and supporting Melbourne Storm - imagine then the excitement Cooper Earsman is feeling about the chance to combine both.
The talented St Pat's lock has been named in the Victoria Thunderbolts SG Ball summer squad, the Thunderbolts being a feeder for Melbourne Storm.
Earsman knows he's still got plenty of work ahead of him to play in the under 19s competition next year, but to have taken the first step has him hungry to achieve more.
"This is my first experience outside Group 10," he said.
"I've always supported Melbourne growing up as a kid. I got sent a link from one the boys about the trial, so I put my name down for it.
"I didn't expect to hear back from them because I applied for a few clubs that didn't get back to me. But then I got the invitation from Melbourne to trial, so I jumped straight on it.
"It was a pretty big thing, I flew down there for the trial. It was 100 percent worth it. I told Dad and he said 'Yep, jump on and book a flight'.
"Growing up going for Storm, going down to have a crack at making their juniors was a no brainer for me."
Having already caught the attention of Thunderbolts selectors with his resume, he was part of the Saints outfit which made the Tom Nelson under 18 Western Premiership grand final, Earsman then needed to demonstrate what he could do in person.
"I got down there and they split everyone into four teams and we played one game each," Earsman explained.
"I watched the first game at the trial down there, I watched what the forwards were doing and what the coaches were telling them to do, I watched that as well so I could get out there and do as much as I could to impress.
"It was two weeks after that they released the squad, it was a pretty long two weeks."
Though he had to wait before learning if he made the squad, Earsman felt that he'd done enough. He said the standard of club football he experienced this year was good preparation.
"It wasn't as physical as I expected down there, I was expecting a lot more to be honest," he said.
"We did play a lot of tough footy this year, one hundred percent, especially against the teams out west like against Dubbo and Nyngan, they were very physical which I think did help put me on the front foot going down there."
The next step for Earsman will come on November 7 when he and the 42 other members of the summer squad go into camp. There will be a break over the Christmas-New Year period before the hopefuls continue to stake their claims.
The final squad will be revealed in late January. Earsman is desperate to be one of those that makes the cut.
"I've just to go down there with the right attitude and get a bit fit. I've had a couple of weeks off now, so that will be my main thing, get back to a good fitness level," he said.
"It's a pretty big step to get down there in the first place, I've just got to take it all in once I'm down there.
"One hundred percent I want it. I want to do everything I can to get in a system down there and I hope to make the big league one day, that's the ultimate goal."
Earsman is not the only member of this year's St Pat's under 18s who have trialled for SG summer squads.
Trae Fitzpatrick has already been included on Canterbury's list, Aiden Stait hopes he gets the nod from the Illawarra Steelers after trialling on Saturday. Manny Tobin, Henry Oates and Dylan Branda all trialled for Canberra.
"I've grown up with Trae and AJ [Stait], we've played together since we were about six, so it's a real big thing to see all of us starting to chase our dream a bit more," Earsman said.
"There's plenty of talent out here, it's just a matter of putting ourselves out there."
