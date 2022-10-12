COMMUNITIES across NSW are being warned of a greater risk of grass fires due to recent wet weather as the official bushfire season begins.
While a focus remains on flooding which has been ongoing in parts of the state for more than 12 months, it's important we also stay prepared for bush and grass fires.
The rain has triggered rapid vegetation growth which is going to become a threat as it dries out.
All it takes is a few days of hot, dry and windy weather for fire conditions to deteriorate.
Grass fires move at three times the speed of a bushfire, which is why communities need to be aware of the risks and be ready to respond.
Recent rain has led to good grass and crop growth across the state, especially in western areas of NSW, and we have already seen more than 1000 grass fires across the state since July.
If you work, live or visit bushfire prone areas, it is important that you update and discuss your bushfire survival plan and know what you and your family will do if threatened by fire this season.
Before travelling, check the weather and fire danger ratings for that area and make a plan to leave should a grass fire or bushfire take hold.
We urge people to remain vigilant. While firefighters and emergency agencies will do everything they can to keep the community safe, protection is a shared responsibility and everybody needs to play their part to be fire safe.
Landholders who want to light a fire during the Bushfire Danger Period are required to obtain a permit, in addition to notifying their local fire authority and neighbours 24 hours in advance.
On days where a Total Fire Ban is in place, all fire permits are automatically revoked.
Information about fire permits, required notifications and hazard reduction burning is available at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/BFDP.
To make a bushfire survival plan, visit www.myfireplan.com.au.
WITH summer sport registrations officially open and swimming season here, families are being encouraged to take advantage of the enormously successful Active Kids and First Lap voucher programs, helping kids keep healthy and have fun without breaking the family budget.
Families can use these NSW Government cost-saving measures for summer sport and swimming lessons.
Getting kids out of the house to be active is important for health and wellbeing.
Signing your child up for sports allows them to make new friends, learn important skills and stay healthy.
Now is the perfect time to download your vouchers for the kids and have some fun in the sun.
School-enrolled children in NSW can access two $100 Active Kids vouchers each year to be put towards the cost of sport and active recreation fees.
The First Lap program provides families of eligible NSW children aged three to six, not enrolled in school, with one $100 voucher to offset the costs of swimming lessons.
Whether it's dancing, cricket or learning how to swim, our Active Kids and First Lap vouchers make it easier for young kids all over NSW to have access to even more ways to stay happy and healthy.
I encourage NSW families to head to the Service NSW website or app and create their child's vouchers today.
More information on Active Kids and First Lap is available at www.sport.nsw.gov.au/.
