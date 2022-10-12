Western Advocate

A grass fire warning, a call for vigilance and a voucher reminder | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
October 12 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole is encouraging parents to visit Service NSW to access Active Kids and First Lap vouchers.

COMMUNITIES across NSW are being warned of a greater risk of grass fires due to recent wet weather as the official bushfire season begins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.