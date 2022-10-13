IT is with great sadness that I acknowledge the recent passing of two of our community stalwarts, Dr Robin McLachlan and former mayor Peta Gurdon-O'Meara.
Robin was a significant contributor to many of our city's history projects.
Robin has left council and our community with a legacy, particularly his research into Bathurst's early settlement history.
His wit and sense of storytelling brought forth lesser-known tales and stories that have provoked interest and discussion throughout the community.
Robin worked with council as the principal historian on a range of detailed historical research projects, heritage trails and interpretation projects and museum development.
One of Robin's most visible legacies, the Pillars of Bathurst cultural heritage garden, sought to include a broad selection of people, evenly distributed over the 200 years since 1815, who would be representative of the many different contributions and ethnicities that are part of the Bathurst story.
Robin worked closely with council as the project's historian, chiefly assisting with the selection and fact checking of suitable candidates and preparing biographical entries for an accompanying book, updated annually.
Robin was also a great supporter of Bathurst Museums and played an important role in the development of the interpretation for both Chifley Home and the Bathurst Rail Museum.
The stories researched and told by Robin will endure and be shared across the Bathurst community and will continue to promote the heritage and history of the Bathurst region.
Peta loved Mount Panorama and motorsport and her family helped bring the Great Race to Bathurst from Phillip Island.
Peta was mayor during the 1990s and was named Woman of the Year in 2015 for her commitment to our community. She was also well known for her involvement in community groups and her work to build and develop Daffodil Cottage.
She gave countless hours of her time, dedication and commitment to ensure our community has access to cancer support and treatment.
IT was great to see the crowds return to our city for the Bathurst 1000 after the restrictions over the past few years.
This event provides a significant economic boost to our city and injects more than $21 million into the local economy, $25 million into the Central West and $55 million into NSW.
Our hospitality sector is the largest beneficiary, with more than $6 million generated in value.
