Western Advocate

Two towering figures of this community have left an incredible legacy | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
October 13 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Robin McLachlan and Peta Gurdon-O'Meara.

IT is with great sadness that I acknowledge the recent passing of two of our community stalwarts, Dr Robin McLachlan and former mayor Peta Gurdon-O'Meara.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.