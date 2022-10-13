A CHARLES Sturt University Bathurst PhD student is looking for locals who are willing to contribute to potentially life-changing Parkinson's research.
Paige Tonkin, who is in her second year of a PhD with the Charles Sturt School of Allied Health, Exercise and Sport Sciences, is studying at Bathurst but lives in Orange.
She is the chief investigator for a research project that will look at exercise and cognitive training's impact on regional Parkinson's disease patients' quality of life.
"My research has a strong community focus, aiming to recruit, support and work with participants directly from the Central West and the local Parkinson's disease community," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Participants with early- to mid-stage Parkinson's disease and healthy individuals over the age of 55 are being sought and participants will ideally be from Bathurst or Orange, but Ms Tonkin said she is happy to consider people outside this area.
She said participants will have the opportunity to contribute to research that will provide greater understanding of the disease and non-pharmaceutical management strategies that could benefit others.
"My main objective is to improve the lives of individuals, families and the broader community, living with or supporting those with Parkinson's disease," Ms Tonkin said.
"Results from this research aim to inform and assist the management of Parkinson's disease on a global scale.
"Through this research, I hope to provide further information surrounding non-motor symptoms, and underlying physiology, experienced in Parkinson's disease."
Ms Tonkin said community involvement and collaborations are pivotal in the completion of the project and that the Central West is the ideal location to base the study.
"I believe the Central West is the regional hub of healthcare and specialist services, providing an excellent location and extensive opportunities for regional, community-focused research," she said.
The research will be completed with support from neurologist Professor Simon Hawke and the Central West Neurology and Neurosurgery clinic, located in Orange.
Participants will be required to visit the exercise physiology laboratory at Charles Sturt in Bathurst on two separate occasions.
The visits will involve a range of tests including a body composition scan, a cognitive assessment, functional assessment and collection of a blood sample.
Participants will then be involved in an at-home sleep assessment and a supervised 12-week training intervention consisting of either treadmill walking, cognitive training while walking on the treadmill or non-active control.
The testing sessions and sleep assessments are due to commence mid-October, while training interventions will commence from mid-January.
For more information, contact Ms Tonkin via ptonkin@csu.edu.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.