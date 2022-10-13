Western Advocate

Parkinson's patients in Bathurst are being sought to help with important research

Updated October 13 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:30am
Paige Tonkin is the chief investigator for a research project that will potentially involve Bathurst Parkinson's disease patients.

A CHARLES Sturt University Bathurst PhD student is looking for locals who are willing to contribute to potentially life-changing Parkinson's research.

