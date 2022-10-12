IF you are doing the right thing, you shouldn't need to be warned.
That's the argument against having warning signs before mobile speed cameras, according to Bathurst Regional councillor Warren Aubin.
He has given his perspective ahead of the January 1, 2023 reintroduction of portable warning signs before and after enforcement sites.
"There's arguments for and against the signage," Cr Aubin said.
"Obviously the one that has the most grip is if you're not speeding, you shouldn't be worried about it. That's where I come from, really."
Cr Aubin, who has years of experience as a driving instructor, said the mobile speed cameras were originally introduced to prevent accidents in dangerous, high risk areas, by warning motorists as they approached the problematic section of road.
Nowadays, he said, they seem to hide on the side of the road just anywhere.
"They were originally brought into play to put in dangerous areas, areas where there'd been a lot of crash reports," Cr Aubin said.
"They sort of lost their original idea of what they're supposed to be doing ... they seem to be a bit of a revenue raiser now because of the fact that they're everywhere."
Cr Aubin said another issue with placing the signs out is that people slamming the brakes on when they see the warning could ultimately be more dangerous.
"The thing is they only have the sign about 100 metres before the car," he said.
"They're advertising that they're there, but you're already on them. If someone's speeding, it's going to cause them to slow down in a hurry and that might be even more dangerous.
"But again, if you're doing the right thing, a sign shouldn't be needed."
Cr Aubin said, in his experience, the signs do slow people down: it's an automatic reaction, even if they're not speeding. But it's a catch-22.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said mobile speed cameras are about ensuring motorists are driving safely and to the speed limit.
Mr Farraway said displaying signs sends a message to motorists to slow down, which could potentially save lives.
Reintroducing the warning signs comes after extensive community feedback, giving road users time to slow down at high risk areas.
"Around two-thirds of speeding drivers or riders involved in fatal and serious injury crashes over the last five years were travelling less than 10km/h over the signposted speed limit," Mr Farraway said.
"We have heard loud and clear from the community on this issue, which is why we are making these important changes."
