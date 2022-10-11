Western Advocate

All aboard: You're invited to join a bus trip to take in the best of Mudgee art

Updated October 11 2022 - 3:10am, first published 2:24am
An upcoming bus trip from Bathurst will include a visit to the Rosby Sculptures in the Garden near Mudgee.

LOCALS are being invited to join a bus trip to Mudgee later this month to experience the best of art in the popular regional centre.

