All aboard: You're invited to join a bus trip to take in the best of Mudgee art

LOCALS are being invited to join a bus trip to Mudgee later this month to experience the best of art in the popular regional centre.
The bus trip is being organised by BRAGS (Friends of the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery), but will be open to non-members of the group.
"Explore the artistic and cultural experiences of Mudgee including the Rosby Sculptures in the Garden and the new Mudgee Arts Precinct," a BRAGS spokesperson said.
"Kay Norton-Knight of Rosby [vineyard] will introduce you to the Sculptures in the Garden display, featuring over 100 artists and 200 sculptures.
"Following a wander through the estate, visit the Mudgee Arts Precinct, where Aleshia Lonsdale, curator of the current exhibition Sacred Country, will give you an insight into the exhibition."
The bus will leave the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery car park at 9am sharp on Wednesday, October 19 and return at 5pm.
Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.au
Cost is $64.39 (including a $4.39 booking fee) for BRAGS members and $74.94 (including a $4.94 booking fee) for non-BRAGS members.
The cost will include the entry fee to Rosby Estate.
Food, wine, and coffee will be available to purchase at Rosby at the bus trip participants' own cost.
"The purpose of BRAGS is to foster, promote, encourage, and support, as well as raise funds for the development of Bathurst Regional Art Gallery," the BRAGS spokesperson said.
"This enjoyable and informative day is one such fundraising activity to support the enhancement of our Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.
"All funds raised are used to purchase further artworks for Bathurst Regional Art Gallery."
For further information, contact Jo Dicksen at BRAG on 6333 6555. Alternatively, see www.bathurstregion.com.au or www.bathurstregion.com.au/event/brags-bus-trip-mudgee-art-experience/.
