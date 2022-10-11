Western Advocate

Bathurst clubs will hold Friendship High Tea at Keystone 1889 to mark Probus Day

By Contributed
Updated October 11 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Combined Probus Club on a recent Mudgee tour. Picture supplied

DURING the Probus month of October, members from the five Probus clubs in Bathurst will gather at Keystone 1889 on Friday, October 14 for a Friendship High Tea to celebrate Probus Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.