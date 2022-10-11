DURING the Probus month of October, members from the five Probus clubs in Bathurst will gather at Keystone 1889 on Friday, October 14 for a Friendship High Tea to celebrate Probus Day.
The event will include an address from mayor Robert Taylor.
Each club will be represented by its president, vice president and members.
Entertainment will be provided by members from Bathurst Ladies' Probus Club and bush poet Paul Chapman from Bathurst Probus Club, with a finale by Mitchell Conservatorium Concerto winner, Monique Grima, our own homegrown, talented soprano, and accompanist David Hood.
Probus is a club for active retirees who come together in friendship, for fellowship and fun.
Offering exciting opportunities for retirees to meet and be part of a social club to share meaningful experiences and connections means that the clubs in Bathurst are thriving.
We also care about our local community by supporting local businesses financially through our activities and outings.
To attend a monthly meeting at a Probus club of Bathurst of your choice, choose from:
Or clubs that meet at Panthers Bathurst:
Members and their guests are most welcome to participate in Probus club activities and outings.
