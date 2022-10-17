Western Advocate

Alex Hourd has been named as a shortlisted finalist for the Hireup Good Life Awards

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:30am
Alex Hourd, shortlisted finalist in the Hireup Good Life Awards. Picture by Alise McIntosh

LOCAL man Alex Hourd has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Hireup Good Life Awards.

