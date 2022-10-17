LOCAL man Alex Hourd has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Hireup Good Life Awards.
Hireup is Australia's largest National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) support-worker program, and hosts these awards annually.
These awards are presented to reward and recognise the important role support workers play in directly contributing to the pursuit of a good life for people with a disability, and saw over 700 people nominated, with 24 people shortlisted.
The awards shortlist celebrates nominees that exemplify the life-changing impact of high-quality support work in the lives of those living with a disability.
Mr Hourd has been working for Hireup for three years, and said that, though the nomination and subsequent shortlisting came as quite a surprise, he was very proud to have been named as a finalist.
"Being nominated was cool. I wasn't sure who initially nominated me but the shortlisting was out of a lot of people," he said.
"It's very surprising, I really didn't think that it would happen at all but it's nice to be recognised for the hard work that I've put in."
Mr Hourd was nominated by his client, Deborah after he helped her to achieve a goal of setting up a street library in her front yard, which has now been going for 15 months.
He has also helped by caring for Deborah's mental and physical health, as well as performing various tasks each week.
"I do lots and lots of different things, whatever she feels each week, some weeks it's gardening, it could be cooking, it could be house-tidying. Occasionally she likes to go for a little adventure ... so whatever she feels like, some days it's just going for a walk and having a chat over a topic that both of us are interested in," Mr Hourd said.
For Mr Hourd however, being nominated for these awards and receiving this recognition, isn't why he does the job; he does it to feel a sense of self-satisfaction.
"Given the change that I can see, it feels like I'm actually doing something for them and not just taking them to community activities and I can see actual growth in some of my clients that are aging and maturing and some of them are younger kids," he said.
"I can see extra confidence in them ... I'm giving these people enough independence and confidence that they can now go out and do these things without my help."
Though for Mr Hourd, his main motivator is seeing directly the changes he makes within peoples lives, he also said that working for Hireup is a great way to prepare for his future.
"It's good that it's flexible for my life and it suits my lifestyle, given what I've been studying. I've been studying to become a paramedic and also a nurse ... so it suits the professions that I will be going into in the future," he said.
Winners from the Hireup awards will be announced on Thursday October 27, via a virtual celebration.
There will be one winner announced from each state or territory, and these winners will receive $1000 in prize money, with all those shortlisted receiving a $500 gift card for their efforts.
