ATTITUDES to funerals are changing, according to Martin and Keegan Wookey at Renshaw's Funeral Service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent changes in the economy, funerals are becoming a much more intimate and economical affair, with cremations on the rise as the preferred method for services.
Renshaw's Funeral Service funeral director Martin Wookey said the move towards cremations is due to a number of reasons.
"I suspect one of two things," he said.
"One: people have heard that after 25 years, bodies are going to be dug up, which isn't happening in Bathurst yet. But also price ... it's about $3000 cheaper to be cremated.
"Let's say you make modest choices: ballpark figure is $9000 for a cremation, including the service, and ballpark for a burial at Bathurst Cemetery is $12,500."
According to Keegan Wookey, Renshaw's youngest full-time funeral director, another reason for the move towards cremations in Bathurst is the change in religious perspectives in the town.
"I think it's due to the move away from Catholicism. I get a lot of people asking 'what does the Pope say now?', because the Pope changed his mind in the 1960s and said you can be cremated. So it's slowly starting to filter down where people are less concerned," she said.
People in Bathurst are now less bound by tradition and are opting for more personalised funeral arrangements.
"Usually you would sprinkle petals on the coffin before it's lowered, but these days you'll get people throwing in puzzle pieces because the person liked puzzles ... people are having the freedom to do whatever they want," she said.
Part of this freedom is that women are now being encouraged to participate in funerals as pallbearers. As well, there are advances in regards to the way funerals are organised and presented.
"Technology is influencing it as well now because we're doing a lot of photo tributes," she said.
"It's like a slideshow and we have a special software that we use so we can put it together beautifully with a piece of music and everyone sits and watches it in the funeral, and it's something they can hold onto going forward."
Though making modest choices is one way to keep funeral prices at a manageable level, Mr Wookey said the only certain way to ensure the price of a funeral will remain at a fixed cost is by prepaying.
"You come in and you do a prepaid funeral and it costs you, say it's one of those cremations, it's $8500, then by the time you die in 80 years, that same service might be worth, or might cost you out of your pocket, $60,000, but because you bought it today as a prepaid funeral, it's locked in at that price and nobody pays any extra," he said.
He said this is one way for people to ensure their funeral will not leave their family with a financial or emotional burden.
"You've paid for your funeral at today's prices and your kids don't have to make any decisions, and so when you die, then it really is taken care of," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.