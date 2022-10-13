Western Advocate

Bathurst councillor Warren Aubin says potholes are getting out of control

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
Updated October 13 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:00am
Continued wet weather sees regional roads worsening as more potholes appear.

"The old patch with the bitumen seal" is not a good enough solution according to Bathurst councillor Warren Aubin, as the continued wet weather has left regional roads in a "diabolical state".

