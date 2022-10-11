A MAN is in a critical but stable condition after being shot by police in Lithgow on Tuesday morning.
A critical incident investigation is now underway after police shot the man while attempting to arrest him.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said just before 11am on Tuesday, October 11, officers attached to Chifley Police District attended Lithgow Hospital to arrest a man.
The officers attempted to arrest the man outside the hospital, when he allegedly produced two knives and confronted them, before an officer discharged their firearm.
READ MORE:
The 34-year-old man was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
He was later airlifted to Westmead Hospital, where he remains in a critical, but stable condition.
There were no other reports of injury.
A critical incident team comprised of officers from Central West Police District will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of a police firearm.
That investigation will be subject to independent review.
No further details are available at this time; however; police are calling for any witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.