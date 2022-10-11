Western Advocate
Man, 34, critical, after being shot by police in Lithgow

By Newsroom
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:31am
A MAN is in a critical but stable condition after being shot by police in Lithgow on Tuesday morning.

