By: The Bowling Shark
With a long weekend away to Lightning Ridge, this report covers off the last two weeks. This is how the last two weeks rolled:
Sunday, September 25
Rink three: Robert Rooke, George Ballard and Ron McGarry took 11 ends to open their scoring against Liz Draper, Betsy Thornberry and Des Sanders.
Team Sanders was out to a 18-3 lead by the 12th and went on to win the match 21-10.
Rink four: Dawn Howarth and Jocelyn Ballard also struggled for points against Ray Miller and Noel Witney.
Team Witney was out to a 11-6 lead by the ninth and went on to win the match 17-8.
Tuesday, September 27
Rink 10: Bryce Peard, Ted Parker and Peter Drew dominated the opposition of Bill Mackie, Jeff Adams and Gary Cameron.
Both teams were in the hunt early with level scores on the eighth. But Team Drew pushed the accelerator and went on to win the match 25-7.
Rink 11: Ron Hogan, Peter Phegan and Ron McGarry were level pegging on the ninth (7-all) against George Ballard, Graham Scott and Tim Pickstone.
Team McGarry was too good in the end and went on to win the match 20-14.
Rink 12: Paul Jenkins, Peter Hope and John Bosson battled to gain momentum against John Toole, Greg Hallett and Brian Hope.
Team Hope was in the box seat with a 13-5 lead by the 13th and went on to win the match 22-10.
Rink 13: Terry Chifley, Peter Zylstra and Max Elms had a similar match with them, struggling for points against Robert Raithby, Jim Clark and Des Sanders.
Team Sanders held out Team Elms for six of the last seven ends to win the match 26-10.
Wednesday, September 29
Rink 10: Anne Pickstone, Marlene Hayes and Kerry Lucas tried their best against Val Zylstra, Betsy Thornberry and Peggy McIntosh.
Team McIntosh had to come from behind and level the match on the 13th (10-all), but Team Lucas fought back to win the match 15-12.
Rink 12: Robyn Stenhouse (swing bowler), Liz Draper and Jocelyn Ballard had a handy lead by the 11th (15-5) against Robyn Stenhouse, Beryl Flanagan and Mel Parker.
Team Ballard held onto the lead to win the match 19-10.
Saturday, October 1
Rink three: Andrew Moffatt and Paul Galvin were in a rut from the fifth to 13th ends, being stuck on four points against Josh Robinson and Noel Witney.
Team Witney stacked on the points to win the match comfortably 29-11.
Rink four: Lachlan Eldridge, Peter Phegan and Robin Moore had a battle on their hands against Ron Hollebone, Peter Zylstra and Ron McGarry.
With scores tied on the ninth at 6-all it was a match that either side could have won. Team Moore prevailed, winning 19-16.
Rink five: Des Sanders and Paul Francis played catch-up in the front end of the match against Greg Hallett and Mick Sewell.
Team Sewell was out to an 8-1 lead by the sixth, but Team Francis fought back in the closing stages of the match to bring it to a tie 18-all.
Rink six: Terry Clark, Jeff Adams and Mick McDonald dominated from the second end against Peter Martin, Brian Hope and Laci Koszta.
Team McDonald stormed out to a 20-14 lead by the 12th and went on to win the match easily 33-19.
Rink seven: John Toole (swing bowler), Max Elms and Geoff Thorn were level after nine ends at 10-all against John Toole, Darryl Shurmer and Greg Quartly-Scott.
The match was again tied on the 15th at 14-all and it came down to the wire with Team Quartly-Scott just getting home 20-19.
Sunday, October 2
Rink three: John Toole, Merle Stephens and Leonie McGarry had the lead early against Val Zylstra, Jocelyn Ballard and Trevor Sharpham.
Team Sharpham fought back to take the lead, but lost it again on the second last end for Team McGarry to claim victory 16-10.
Rink four: Mel Parker (swing bowler) and Noel Witney were down 7-1 by the fourth against Mel Parker, Betsy Thornberry and Des Sanders.
Team Sanders held the lead to win the match 14-13.
Rink five: Ray Miller, Dawn Howarth and Peter Drew were in trouble early, being 10-0 down against Liz Draper, George Ballard and Ron McGarry by the sixth.
Team McGarry were never threatened for the lead and won the match 16-10.
Tuesday, October 4
Rink two: Bryce Peard, Allan Clark and John Finlay went out the gates against Terry Clark, Ted Parker and Steve Glencourse to be 18-4 up by the 12th.
Team Finlay went on to win the match easily 28-8.
Rink three: Ron Hogan, Des Sanders and Paul Galvin were again too good for the opposition of Terry Chifley, Peter Phegan and Ron McGarry.
Team Galvin was sitting comfortably with a 23-7 lead by the 13th. Team Galvin went on to win 31-10.
Rink four: Jim Clark, Paul Jenkins and Daryl Shurmer were on the other side of the lead against Terry Burke, Graham Scott and Mick McDonald.
Team Shurmer did try and gain momentum as the scores were tied on the eighth at 6-all, but Team McDonald went on with it and won the match 34-9.
Rink five: Bill Mackey, Peter Ryan and Ray Neely were in trouble at the start against Robert Raithby, Kevin Arrow and Max Elms.
Team Elms went out to a 8-2 lead by the sixth, but then Team Neely took control on the 11th at 12-10. Team Neely went on to win 20-15.
Rink six: Brian Hope, Greg Hallett and Peter Zylstra were level pegging on the sixth at 4-all against Jeff Adams, John Bosson and Garry Cameron.
Team Zylstra saw the opening and snatched the lead and took the win 20-11.
Rink seven: Kevin Miller, Mick Burke and George Ballard were in trouble early against Peter Hope, Keith Pender and Noel Witney.
Team Witney jumped out to a 21-5 lead by the 12th and held on to take the win 29-16.
What a great couple of weeks at the Majellan. Just a reminder to members that the AGM will be held at the club on October 23 at 11am.
So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
