Stannies duo Zayne Rippard and Raihan Usmani can't wait for Bathurst's junior cricket season to start

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 12 2022 - 10:13pm, first published 2:00am
Stannies under 13s duo Zayne Rippard and Raihan Usmani are excited to play in Saturday's Bathurst District Junior Cricket Association season opening round. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

ZAYNE Rippard is aiming to take a five-for, Raihan Usmani wants to hit his first half century but in the main the duo can't wait for the Bathurst District Junior Cricket Association season to start this Saturday.

