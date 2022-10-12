ZAYNE Rippard is aiming to take a five-for, Raihan Usmani wants to hit his first half century but in the main the duo can't wait for the Bathurst District Junior Cricket Association season to start this Saturday.
Both Year Seven students Rippard and Usmani will be part of the Saint Stanislaus' College White team which will play in the under 13s competition, the duo stepping up after being under 12s last summer.
Two Stannies teams play in that division and form part of a huge contingent of juniors from clubs across Bathurst, Lithgow and Blayney that will don the whites this season.
As well as master blaster competitions for under 8s and under 9s, there are Saturday games for players from under 10s through to under 18s (opens).
Rippard is in his second season playing for Stannies and also brings with him the experience of being a member of the Bathurst District under 12s outfit which made the Central West Cricket Council grand final in February.
"I've been playing three or four years, I got into it because of my Dad, he plays for Centennials Bulls," the 12-year-old said.
"Our 12s made the grand final last year, we lost to Colts. Yeah, I can't wait for this season to start."
As a pace bowler, Zippard's person goal for the season is clear.
"I want to take five wickets in a game," he said.
It's something he got close to last season when snagging 4-5 off two overs against St Pat's. It total he claimed eight wickets at an average of 21.25 last season for Stannies
As for 13-year-old Usmani, this season will be his first with Stannies. However, he's already faced a whole host of deliveries on Saturday mornings.
"I've been playing for six years, I got into it because of my family and I liked it when I first played it," he said.
"I played for Rugby Union Cricket Club last year, we made the semi-finals but then we lost to City Colts."
Usmani is hoping to play a leading role with the bat for Stannies and build on the 231 runs he scored for Rugby Union last season.
"I want to get a 50, my top score so far is 45 not out, we won that match, it was against Stannies," he smiled.
"Yeah he was like, front foot drive, every ball," Rippard said of that knock.
Usmani's top score against Stannies came when batting at number six and given he cracked 10 boundaries, it shows the sort of weapon he can be once getting his eye in.
He ranked 10th on last season's under 12s leading run scorer tally, but only three other batters hit more boundaries than his total of 23. HIs strike rate was an impressive 126.1.
While it remains to be seen what the duo can do this season, just the prospect of returning to the crease is enough to bring a smile to their faces.
There's not doubt it is the same for juniors right across Bathurst.
