MacKillop Students feel a sense of relief after completing their first HSC exam

By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 12 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 7:30am
Keely Behan and Grace Pucci with relieved smiles after completing their first HSC exam. Picture by Alise McIntosh

YEAR 12 students from all across NSW sat their first Higher School Certificate (HSC) exam the morning of Wednesday, October 12, with the first paper being the common English module.

