Luke Gillmer, Fran Grady, Peta Cutler and Hollee Simons all conquer Ironman World Championships

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 13 2022 - 1:17am, first published October 12 2022 - 5:30am
Bathurst triathletes Peta Cutler, Fran Grady, Hollee Simons and Luke Gillmer all reached the finish line at the Ironman World Championship at Kona.

AS someone who has twice conquered the brutal lava fields of Kona, Richard Hobson could not have been more proud to see four fellow Bathurst triathletes follow in his footsteps last week and reach the finish line at the Ironman World Championships.

