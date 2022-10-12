ERIN Sharwood from 'Inner Light Collective' may not be a butcher or a baker, but there are many things she is; one of those being a candlestick maker.
As well as making and selling reiki infused intention candles, Ms Sharwood also performs intuitive healing and reiki healing, performs tarot readings, runs women's retreats and organises monthly Sacred Sister Circles in Bathurst, with the next circle to be held Sunday, October 16.
These Sacred Sister Circles, organised by Ms Sharwood and two other local women are run one Sunday a month from Keystone 1889, and invite women to surround themselves with positive energy.
"The circles have been really, really successful, we've got lots of beautiful women in the community coming in ... and it's a really nice place for spiritual women to be able to connect and voice what they feel," she said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
As well as allowing women to find a safe space in the community to voice their concerns and connect with like-minded people, the circles also present attendees with the opportunity to take home a goodie bag, which offer a preview of products created by Inner Light Collective.
The most popular of these products are the reiki infused intention candles, which serve more than the purpose of just home décor.
"Mainly my biggest seller is the candles, and they're topped with crystals, but I do a reiki ritual around it, so when I'm pouring the candles, I put on music and I really get into the intention of pouring love and light and healing into each candle," she said.
"Reiki is an energy healing modality ... it's this relaxing sort of space ... and I just manipulate energy and clear any energy blocks,
"Each candle has a different intention, so there's self love, healing, strength, gratitude and so when I'm working on those candles I actually infuse them with healing properties ... so they're a healing tool as well."
For Ms Sharwood, healing is her passion; she wants to provide people with the tools to be able to remedy any wounds and in turn, generate positive energy.
"I feel like there's just this energetic shift happening in the world and I just want people to be able to access healing," she said.
Another way Ms Sharwood enables people to access healing is through her reiki healing sessions.
"A lot of people come to me with anxiety, they're not sleeping well, in physical pain, in emotional pain, and it's just like a release of that energy," she said.
"It's like an energy massage ... It's really a beautiful modality because what happens is that it's not just talking it through with a therapist, it's actually going beyond that and getting to the energetics of it, so releasing any blocks or any ties that you have to feeling fear or sadness."
The main thing, however for Ms Sharwood is ensuring women have the ability to come back home to themselves.
"It's just about helping women to realise they can shine their light, no matter how that is for them," she said.
"Just helping women to connect back to their light and allow their light to shine, that's why it's called Inner Light Collective."
Though the primary focus for Ms Sharwood is creating a safe space for women, she also creates a line of products for men, and also welcomes males into the Inner Light Collective space for reiki healing sessions, tarot readings, and intuitive healing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.