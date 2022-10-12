Western Advocate

Erin Sharwood from Inner Light Collective runs Sacred Sister Circles

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 12 2022 - 10:37pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Sharwood in the healing space of her Inner Light Collective business. Picture by Alise McIntosh

ERIN Sharwood from 'Inner Light Collective' may not be a butcher or a baker, but there are many things she is; one of those being a candlestick maker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.