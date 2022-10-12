Police working to formally identify body found in vehicle in floodwaters

POLICE have yet to formally identify a body found in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters, but still believe it to be that of a man reported missing on Monday evening.
The 46-year-old man was last seen on Sewells Creek Road, Essington - about 45 kilometres south of Bathurst - at about 11am on Sunday, October 10.
Bathurst Police Station's Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said the man failed to arrive for work and was subsequently reported missing.
"On Sunday, a 46-year-old man has left his residence and did not arrive at his work location. At about 7pm on Monday evening, police were informed of a missing person," he said.
"As such, police from Oberon have attended the location of the Campbells River out near Charlton. Police were unable to locate the gentleman after a patrol was conducted."
The search for the missing man recommenced on Tuesday morning, with the assistance of PolAir and the State Emergency Service (SES).
About 10.30am on Tuesday, a vehicle was sighted in the Campbells River, about 500 metres down from a causeway.
"As such, police and SES from Oberon have attended that location and recovered a Mitsubishi Triton utility," Chief Inspector Cogdell said.
When the vehicle was recovered, the body of a man was located inside, he said.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the man's death are underway and any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.