Western Advocate
Updated

Police working to formally identify body found in vehicle in floodwaters

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 12 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell addressing the media with regards to a body being located in a vehicle submerged in flood waters. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

POLICE have yet to formally identify a body found in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters, but still believe it to be that of a man reported missing on Monday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.