Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

Exasperated teachers rally in red outside Bathurst MP Toole's office

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated October 12 2022 - 4:56am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ANGRY teachers emphasised the scale of school staff shortages as they rallied in red shirts outside Bathurst MP and Deputy Premier Paul Toole's office on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.