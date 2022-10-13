OUTGUNNING the Outlaws - that is what Central West Colts captain Blake Kreuzberger is intent on doing as he makes his return to the ranks of representative cricket this season.
The damaging top order batsman has been given captaincy of the Central West side which will take on the Western Plains Outlaws in a three-match series, beginning with a Twenty20 clash this Sunday.
It's a role the 17-year-old who plays his club cricket for Bathurst City is delighted to have.
"I have captained a few sides before, some local ones, and this is probably my third or fourth Central West side," he said.
"I'm excited to do it, I haven't played for a couple years, I've been out with injury, so to come back this year and get the job to skipper the side, it's a real honour."
Captaining is something that Kreuzberger has relished in the past. In the summer of 2020 he led Mitchell's under 15s to their first Western NSW Junior Carnival success in eight years.
Not only did he hit 53 off 18 to help Mitchell CC - now known as Central West CC - beat Dubbo in the rain-shortened final, but he blasted 246 runs at a 130.8 strike rate for the four-day carnival.
He's made plenty more runs in junior representative cricket, so will certainly pose a threat to the Outlaws.
But Kreuzberger is not the only Bathurst District talent who will be eager to make an impact for the Central West Colts. His team-mates include Liam Cain, Zane Newham, Seth Norris, Flynn Taylor and Cowra-based Kayne Veney.
Both Cain and Veney played Bradman Cup for Western earlier this year.
"A lot of the team have been together before, there are a few new faces, but we all know what we can do. We've all got talent and skill and having the Bathurst boys here makes you feel at home a little bit more," he said.
"Zane, he's fairly new to rep cricket, but he's come up the last few years and is a handy batter, handy bowler.
"Flynny he's a good all-rounder and does a good job, Seth is a leg-spin bowler and Cainy, he'll take the new ball I'd say, he'll be one of the leaders in the team and can make a big difference."
With the Outlaws hosting both the opening match of the inter-council series this Saturday as well as the round three one-dayer, Kreuzberger thinks favouritism belongs to them.
The Outlaws' side includes the likes of Anthony Atlee, who previously played for Southern NSW at the under 16s Country Challenge, as well as Western representatives Ryan Goodsell and Fletcher Hyde.
But Kreuzberger is backing Central West to upset the Outlaws.
"We're not just going down there to play a game of cricket, we're going down there to try and win and put our best foot forward. Obviously that will help with our selection in the Western side as well," he said.
"I think we have underdog status going into this, but we're keen to give them a real good run for their money."
The first of the three games will be played at Dubbo's Victoria Park this Saturday. One-dayers at Orange's Riawena Oval (November 6) and Victoria Park (November 20) will follow.
