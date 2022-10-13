Western Advocate
Under 14 Panorama Platypi to face Orange Vipers in Western Women's Rugby League

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 13 2022 - 3:32am, first published 1:00am
Jamie Jones was one of the best for the under 13 Platypi earlier this year, now she back for the under 14s. Picture by Alexander Grant

FAST girls, hard girls and very clued on girls - it's that combination that has Panorama Platypi under 14s coach Rachel Hodges confident her team can make an impression in the Western Women's Rugby League competition.

