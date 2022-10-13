FAST girls, hard girls and very clued on girls - it's that combination that has Panorama Platypi under 14s coach Rachel Hodges confident her team can make an impression in the Western Women's Rugby League competition.
Earlier this year Hodges coached the under 13s Platypi to the club's first Western Women's Rugby League title and having enjoyed the experience so much, she's returned for the spring competition.
A handful of those premiership players have stepped up to the 14s too, including her daughter Freya Hodges, Skylah Hudson, Jamie Jones, Rubi Meath and Dezabelle Weston.
The rest of the 14s squad is made of a newcomers and some of those who competed as under 15s in March.
"Look I think I'd be lost without football, I don't know what I'll do with myself when they're all older and maybe not playing anymore," Hodges laughed.
"I definitely enjoy it. I've got a great bunch of girls there, I've got fast girls, hard girls, very clued on girls, they're going to come out fighting in this comp.
"I've got a fair few newbies but they've played league tag, and look they're a great bunch of girls and they're mingling really well, like it's quite surprising. They've come from different clubs but they're gelling well together.
"I've also got a lot of the 15 girls who were in the summer comp at the start of the year, they've come back into the 14s where they should be."
In the season opener three weeks ago, the under 14 Platypi went down 26-20 to Woodbridge at Grenfell.
But Hodges was proud of the determination her players showed against a very physical opposition side.
"It was a really tough game, it did not seem like under 14s by any means, they were like an opens side out there, it was very full-on from the get go with the physicality," she said.
"There were a lot of big runs and hard hits. But the girls held their own and came back fighting, we were chasing, they dug deep.
"They held it together as a team, they all took it on and all put in for each other, it was really good to watch.
"I thought it was a good opener for them to realise 'Okay, we've got to pull it together and work as a team'."
With last Sunday's scheduled home game against Castlereagh unable to go ahead due to the heavy rain in the region, it means this Saturday's game against the Vipers is where the Platypi are aiming to open their account.
The Vipers are the side the Platypi under 13s beat in the grand final, so Hodges is not underestimating them.
But she's confident her side, which is led by co-captains Tameika Clarke and Freya Hodges can get the job done.
With NSW Country rugby union representative Evie Scott to return to the squad in the coming weeks, the coach is backing her side to give the premiership a shake as well.
"We're going to put our thinking caps on, work things out training, and get it done," she said.
"I honestly believe my girls have got it, they're going to bring it."
Saturday's under 14s clash against the Vipers will kick off at 10.20am at Waratahs Sports Club.
