Castereagh Highway traffic will be flowing through Bathurst due to repair work

Updated October 12 2022 - 10:13pm, first published 5:30am
Castlereagh Highway traffic will be flowing through Bathurst due to repair work

TRAFFIC between Lithgow and Mudgee will be diverted through Bathurst this Thursday due to work to recover a fallen high voltage power pole.

