Castlereagh Highway traffic will be flowing through Bathurst due to repair work

TRAFFIC between Lithgow and Mudgee will be diverted through Bathurst this Thursday due to work to recover a fallen high voltage power pole.
It comes after a landslip late on Saturday night at Pearsons Lookout, near Capertee on the Castlereagh Highway, following heavy rain at the end of last week and into the weekend.
The highway was closed by the landslip, then reopened at the start of this week, but Transport for NSW says emergency maintenance and repair work will be needed to recover the fallen high voltage power pole.
Transport for NSW says the Castlereagh Highway will be closed between Capertee and Ben Bullen between 7am and 3pm on Thursday, October 13 and the following detours will be in place:
Transport for NSW says drivers should plan ahead and allow extra travel time during this work.
