Bureau says a further minor flood is a possibility at Bathurst this week

THE river has only just gone down, but the Bureau of Meteorology is warning a further minor flood on the Macquarie to Bathurst is a possibility later this week.
Hereford Street and the low level bridge were closed on the weekend as the river came up after days of rain, the Macquarie eventually hitting a peak (and a moderate flood level) of just under five metres mid-afternoon on Sunday.
The low level bridge reopened just before 6pm on Monday.
In a Wednesday morning update, the Bureau of Meteorology said a trough approaching from the west of NSW was expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to the central and southern inland of the state from the remainder of Wednesday through to Friday as it crosses the state.
The bureau said this rainfall may cause renewed flooding along rivers in parts of Central West and South West catchments from Friday.
It has issued a flood watch (early advice of possible flooding) for a minor flood on the Macquarie River to Bathurst.
A Water NSW press release on Tuesday said Burrendong Dam, further down the Macquarie from Bathurst, was at 139.7pc and releasing 50GL/day and Wyangala Dam, on the Lachlan River south-west of Bathurst, was at 101.4pc and releasing 50GL/day.
