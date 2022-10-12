Western Advocate

Bureau of Meteorology says a further minor flood is a possibility at Bathurst this week

Updated October 12 2022 - 6:22am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bureau says a further minor flood is a possibility at Bathurst this week

THE river has only just gone down, but the Bureau of Meteorology is warning a further minor flood on the Macquarie to Bathurst is a possibility later this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.