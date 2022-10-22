THERE may be some fresh faces behind the counter, and it may have a fresh look, but the Eglinton General Store has been part of the community for over 60 years and the owners plan to embrace that history.
Jim and Donna Fishlock have been looking forward to their new business venture for quite some time, and have hit the ground running since taking the helm at the local general store.
The couple purchased the premises in 2014 but had to wait for the lease to run out before they could take over.
With the previous lessees finishing up at the end of July, Mr and Mrs Fishlock spent two weeks giving the store a facelift and adding a few personal touches, before opening on August 15.
"We stripped it right back, put new floors down, new paint, new counters were installed, new equipment," Mr Fishlock said.
"We added the deli which is a new feature, we just want to add a better range of choice for the residents out here, a little bit more up market."
While the store has received a fresh look, maintaining it's history and significance within the Eglinton community is important for Mr and Mrs Fishlock.
Getting to know their customers, helping their customers, and making the store a safe and welcoming space is a priority for the couple.
Mrs Fishlock said she remembers the small village Eglinton once was, and she wants to maintain that atmosphere.
From chatting to customers about their day, to helping some older residents who live nearby walk back to their houses with their supplies, it's about going that extra step for customers.
"For us it's like a sense of duty towards the community," Mrs Fishlock said.
"I recall the small village that it once was when I was growing up and doing high school here and it's trying to maintain that.
"I want to give some old fashioned service as well. I help the older ladies with their bags and that sort of stuff, I think people miss that because it's been phased out."
Having experienced different aspects of running a business throughout their respective upbringings, the couple have the perfect prerequisites to be store owners.
Growing up, both of Mrs Fishlock's parents worked at the Jenolan Caves, so she quickly learnt a lot of public relations skills.
She has also worked in restaurants, bars, in cabaret and other areas where she learnt to work with people at all different hierarchy levels.
While Mr Fishlock grew up at Bullaburra, where his parents owned and ran a small local store.
"It's more than just having a business, it's about serving the community. That's where we sit with it," Mr Fishlock said.
"We have adults come in and say 'I haven't been here since I was a kid'. So it's really interesting to see the generations coming through."
Being very family orientated, the couple hope to create an inviting environment for families, teenagers and children to go to.
Mrs Fishlock plans to do up the outdoor area and make it a nice space for people to sit, relax and enjoy and ice cream or some lunch.
"I'm a real observational person, and sometimes I sit out the front and watch the interactions of people walking past and it brings a smile to my face because I think that's how it should be," she said.
"We know a lot of people here in Eglinton but I'm finding it really delightful meeting new people. It's a sense of community."
So far, Mr and Mrs Fishlock said the response from residents has been well above their expectations.
They have felt a great sense of support and friendliness from the Eglinton community, and couldn't be happier with how well the transition has gone.
Providing a small range of general household items for people so they don't have to travel into town is what the Eglinton General Store aims to provide, and Mrs Fishlock said they've received great comments so far.
"That was our plan, to save people going to town," she said.
"Just to have those little things. It's the convenience of it. That's what we want it to be known as, a general store.
"A general store has those general things you need to get you through until you can get to town to do a bigger shop."
The couple are looking forward to being an integral part of the Eglinton community for years to come, and can't wait to meet more people and create their own little network in the village.
