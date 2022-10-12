WITH more wet weather on the way, police are imploring motorists to avoid floodwaters at any cost.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting Bathurst to receive up to 15 millimetres of rain on Friday, with the rain most likely to fall in the morning.
It comes on the back of more than 60 millimetres of rain last week, which led to flooding around the region and several road closures.
In recent weeks, emergency services have responded to a number of calls for assistance after people got caught in floodwaters.
In September, SES spokesperson David Rankine said more than 30 flood rescues needed to be conducted in the span of four days.
A couple of people were taken by surprise, but he said most people got caught out after willingly droving around road closure signs.
Bathurst Police Station's Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell doesn't want to see anyone end up in that situation and has urged people to stay away from floodwaters.
"The message is: please do not drive through floodwaters. Please do not drive through causeways with water across them. Do not drive past road closed areas," he said.
"We want people to be safe. Please abide by the conditions. Don't put yourself at risk, your family at risk, to get from point A to point B by driving through these flooded areas."
Driving through floodwaters not only puts the occupants of the vehicle at risk, but creates a dangerous situation for the emergency service workers who attempt to rescue them.
Check Live Traffic regularly for the latest information on road closures in Bathurst.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.