Defence Community Dogs will be beneficiary of latest Geoff Martin Run

THE Bathurst Motorcycle Enthusiasts Club is getting ready for the Annual Geoff Martin Memorial Run.
The club will be organising the ride - which is held each year in the memory of Geoff Martin, who was tragically killed in a tanker accident at Abercrombie more than 20 years ago - on Sunday, October 23.
Organisers say riders will gather at the National Motor Racing Museum at Mount Panorama from 9am for sign on and a cooked breakfast before either a 100 kilometre short run for older bikes or a 190 kilometre longer run for a club catered lunch at the Mandurama Hotel grounds.
Entry is $40 and the main beneficiary this year will be Defence Community Dogs, according to organisers.
Ben Brown from the local Defence Community Dogs team will be at the breakfast.
"This is always an enjoyable day and all riders and bikes are welcome," an organising spokesman said.
The Geoff Martin Memorial Run has, in the past, raised thousands for Bathurst Hospital ICU.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.