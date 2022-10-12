Two women and four children have been rescued by Fire and Rescue NSW after their car became stranded in floodwaters.
The family were travelling from Young to Forbes when they crossed a flooded road, around 10 kilometres south-east of Forbes.
Water entered the Ford Territory's air intake and the vehicle stalled.
Fire and Rescue Strike Team Charlie, working out of Forbes as part of the SES-led flood response, assessed the flow of the floodwaters and ventured in to reach the family.
Assisted by SES volunteers, NSW Police and Surf Life Savers, the specially-trained firefighters fitted the vehicle's occupants with life jackets and used an Arkangel raft to convey the children, all aged under seven, to safety.
Police transported the women and children to Forbes to be re-united with relatives.
No-one was injured in the incident.
