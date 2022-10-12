IT has been five years since star driver Amanda Turnbull last inked her name on the list of Group 1 NSW Breeders Challenge winners, but if Wednesday night is any indication she could very well do it again this season.
On Wednesday night the Bathurst Harness Racing Club hosted four three-year-old heats of this season's NSW Breeders Challenge series - two for fillies, two for colts and geldings.
Turnbull won three of them and was runner-up in the other.
While Turnbull still has semi-finals and then the final - both at Menangle - to conquer if she wants to add more Group 1 success to an already impressive resume, she's a driver that you can never write off.
She last won a NSW Breeders Challenge major series final in 2017 with four-year-old mare Eye See Diamonds. Turnbull's chance beat out the short-priced favourite by a nose in a 1:52.1 mile rate.
The year before that Turnbull won the two-year-old colts and geldings final aboard Conviction.
This season she's crossing her fingers she can go all the way in the series again and in driving Iam The Captain ($2.90 favourite), Pas De Cheval ($1.22 favourite) and Allstarzzz Frankie ($5.50) to heat wins she's given herself a chance.
Both quality filly Pas De Cheval and gelding Allstarzzz Frankie are trained by her father Steve Turnbull, while Iam The Captain is a member of her own team.
"This is his sort of series, I aimed him for it," Turnbull said of her colt.
"He's made a couple of Group 1 finals and been unlucky. You just need a lot of luck because he needs to be driven with a sit."
Going from barrier seven in the first of the three-year-old colts and geldings heats (1,730 metres), Turnbull had to work Iam The Captain wide early before finding cover.
With a lap to go he was one out and three back, while in front favourite The Rainbow Beach led by five metres over Saint Veran on his outside.
Following a 28.5 seconds third quarter those two frontrunners were eyeballing each other, but behind them Turnbull had set off on a three-wide move with Iam The Captain.
Saint Veran led after balancing in the straight, but that's when Turnbull pulled the plugs and Iam The Captain came hard. He hit the front inside the final 10m.
In beating home the Isobel Ross driven Saint Veran ($6) by 1.4m, Iam The Captain got home in a 28.5 split for a 1:55.1 mile rate.
"The last two quarters were real good, we [Turnbull and Ross] were just talking about it and we thought it was a bit quick, but they're nice horses and it's a nice night," Turnbull said.
"I wasn't really worried about the others, I was more worried that he would switch off, but he kept going, the ones around him helped that.
"He's sort of funny like that, he only does what he has to. He can't do any work, he's not strong enough, but that's how he always runs, with a sit."
That was the start of a good night for Turnbull, who not only won three of the four heats but drove Cassius Deck ($1.60 favourite) to victory as well.
It took her tally this season to 114 wins, the star driver rapidly closing in on the 150 victories in a season mark which she has already hit seven times in her career.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.