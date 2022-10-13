Western Advocate
Western finishes third, fifth respectively in Under 16s and 19s Female Country Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 13 2022 - 12:01am, first published 12:00am
THEY struggled at the previous NSW Under 19s Female Country Championships but a pair of victories for Western at their latest attempt in Tuggerah shows that the region's pool of talent is growing fast.

