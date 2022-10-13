TEENAGE turbos helping to guide eager Joeys and Boomers - it's part of what has given the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club a reputation for it's supportive environment and something which will be on show this Sunday.
Since its formation the Bathurst club has worked hard to not only encourage more senior members and had a women's only event become an annual highlight, but also catered for juniors.
Many of the juniors have gone on to successful transition to open age competition and race not just at club level but across the Central West and beyond.
It's something the Bathurst Wallabies are extremely proud of and Candice Falconer, who is the junior co-ordinator alongside Jessie Adams, is keen to build on.
"We are trying to get as many kids as we can to just come along and try it," Falconer said.
"You've got parents who race but then their two kids then turn around and do the kids events.
"The kids see their parents doing it and they want to give it a try. But also for instance, my kids are doing them and have got their friends doing them, and now the parents of their friends have started - so it's that two-fold effect."
There are options for juniors eager to be involved - Joeys for those aged five years and older and Boomers for more experienced, older children who are not yet ready to step up to senior events.
For Joeys races it requires swimming 25 or 50 metres, cycling 2km on a closed road and running 500m. In Boomers events it's a 100 or 150m swim, 6km cycle and 1.5km run.
The juniors are also supported along the way by club members who not so long ago were Joeys or Boomers themselves.
"You've got the teenagers that were doing Joeys and Boomers, but now they're being the leaders for the younger kids. For example Will Kelly, he's done the junior events, but now when the Joeys and Boomers go to run, he helps them," Falconer said.
"It's beautiful to see the older kids like him now helping the juniors, they are helping the third generation come through. Ryan O'Connor is another one who helps out the little kids and shows them where to go. It's just great to see.
"It's so cute to see the young kids having a go. You've got little girls who ride their pushbikes with the baskets on them and the boys then with their big mountain bikes.
"Seriously it's for anyone, anyone who can swim, anyone who can ride a bike, anyone who can run, they can all come down and give a tri a go.
"It's really social, you don't have to be the best. You just turn up and everyone is really supportive, even if you're nervous, everyone is supportive, it's just about getting out there and having a go."
The Boomers races start at 10am on Sundays with the events for the younger and less experienced kids to follow at 10.30am. Prior to that will be the senior long course and short course races which start from 8am. Those interested can register online.
On a personal level Falconer laughs that she's feeling a little nervous even though Sunday's opening round will be the start of her seventh season with the Wallabies. However, it's the sort of nervous excitement of someone who loves the sport.
It's a feeling she hopes more people will experience this season.
