BATHURST Regional Council is currently seeking public feedback on the proposed private medical centre development (yoursay.bathurst.nsw.gov.au).
Information regarding heritage impacts, the height of the building and traffic impacts is readily available.
Environmental factors must also be addressed, to minimise the carbon footprint and to maximise possible local environmental benefits.
All street frontages of the block proposed are virtually treeless (the use of trees in pots provides insignificant benefit).
Bathurst, with less than two per cent tree cover in the CBD, has less tree cover than any other comparable Australian city (recommended standard is 15pc).
Climate change predictions are that the Bathurst climate will be more like that of present Dubbo, with many summer days over 30 degrees.
The proven Urban Heat Island effect, with large expanses of bare asphalt absorbing and reradiating heat, will result in some urban areas being "no-go zones" with temperatures in excess of 50 degrees.
Trees provide shade, but also very effective evaporative cooling. Each large tree can be the equal of five domestic air-conditioners.
The George and Howick frontages are presently most unattractive, with large, bare areas of asphalt, no trees, shabby empty shops, and nothing to attract pedestrians.
There are now engineering solutions to enable planting and growth of large trees in urban streets with many services.
Unfortunately, our previous council chose not to pursue the expert advice in the Town Centre Masterplan.
The private medical centre building must be set back from Howick Street, with a stepped frontage and green screening to reduce the visual impact of the building height.
For energy efficiency, the development should have a minimum four-star rating with Green Building Council of Australia; maximal solar generation, industry size battery, double glazing for all windows, maximal insulation, optimal air circulation, reverse cycle heating and cooling; heat exchange hot water and no gas services.
For transport, public transport/bus connection is essential, car access should be appropriately managed, and active transport (bicycles, mobility aids, pedestrians) encouraged. It needs secure bicycle parking, lockers, showers, change facilities, charging for E-bikes, free disabled access, and charging for electric cars.
The proposed medical centre/car park provides a once only opportunity for our council and the developers to revitalise our dying CBD.
Consent must be dependent on supporting this.
With an adjacent very large car park, the surrounding streets must sacrifice a significant number of car park spots for planting of trees, with encouragement of outdoor cafes, etc.
BCCAN (Bathurst Community Climate Action Network) encourages all locals to have an input.
