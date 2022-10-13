Western Advocate

Holy Trinity Hall is hosting a fundraiser for Miss Traill's House: Return to the Roaring 20s

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:55am, first published October 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Unsworth, Ann Conaghan, Jasmyn Nankervis in their elegant 1920s inspired gowns, Norman Rutherford and his 1928 Ford Model A out the front of Miss Traill's House and Garden. Picture by Alise McIntosh

THE 1920s may be the most iconic decade for fashion that the world has ever seen, with the perfectly straight silhouette, frills, sequined and beaded gowns creating a movement for women's liberation in fashion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.