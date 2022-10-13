THE 1920s may be the most iconic decade for fashion that the world has ever seen, with the perfectly straight silhouette, frills, sequined and beaded gowns creating a movement for women's liberation in fashion.
The iconic status of this era of fashion is the reason why Miss Traill's House and Garden is organising an upcoming event, 'Return the the Roaring 20s, Art of Fashion -1920s evening gowns' which will be held at Holy Trinity Church hall on Saturday, October 22, from 2pm-4pm.
Miss Traill's house volunteer and event organiser Lyn Haley said that the event is a way to raise funds to support the work of Miss Traill's House and to assist with maintenance costs, and also a way to have a very pleasant afternoon out.
"A group from Sydney called The Cavalcade of History and Fashion [are coming to the event] and they're all volunteers and they're actually the custodians of all these magnificent original gowns and accessories from the 1700s up until now," she said.
"So we've got them coming to do a one-hour presentation to start with and then we're going to have a dance display by JLD Academy with the Charleston or appropriate dances, then we are having a boxed high tea with a glass of bubbles, followed by a ride in a 1920s motorcar, so it's just all in the theme."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
There is also a possibility that the Cavalcade will be bringing along items that once belonged to Miss Traill herself.
"The Cavalcade actually has some of Miss Traill's things, after she died, in her will, some things went to the Cavalcade and also her nephew donated some things to them ... and they may even bring some things from Bathurst for us to see, they often do," she said.
As well as the event boasting a display of authentic 1920s gowns, attendees are also invited to dress in 1920s inspired looks.
"We're inviting people if they want to, to dress up, if they have a 1920s outfit, they can wear it, and if you don't you can just wear a long necklace or a band around your head if you want, and if you don't want to, you can just come as you are," Ms Haley said.
"It's a good way to have a nice time with your friends and if you're interested in gowns from the past, where else would you go to see these real, authentic examples of fashion?"
The event follows the success of last years 'Fabulous Heirloom Fashions: Brides 1870 to 1940 fundraiser which was held at Miss Traill's house in March of 2021.
Tickets for the 'Return to the Roaring 20s Art of fashion - 1920s evening gowns' event are $55 each and are on sale online at Eventbrite, or for purchase in store at Books Plus on Howick Street.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.