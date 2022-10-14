Tentative about technology? Take it for a spin at Bathurst Library

"WE want to show that technology is not as hard as it looks."
That's what library services manager Patou Clerc says about an event at Bathurst Library next week that will include hands-on activities and an online chocolate wheel.
To celebrate Get Online Week, Ms Clerc says the library will hold an interactive afternoon tea - with the theme of "try one thing" - that aims to help people overcome their hesitation and uncertainty about using the internet and digital devices.
The free event will be held on Tuesday, October 18 from 2-4pm and, Ms Clerc says, will be open to everyone who would like to learn more about technology in a fun, friendly setting.
It will include advice about the support available to help people improve their digital skills, an online chocolate wheel with prizes such as digital tablets and bluetooth trackers, and hands-on activities such as using a touchscreen and internet searching.
"Studies have shown less than 40 per cent of Australians feel confident keeping up with the rapid pace of changing technology," Ms Clerc said.
"Our event will encourage people to try one new thing in a safe, non-judgmental environment - it might be using a computer to look up information or playing a game of Pictionary.
"We want to show that technology is not as hard as it looks and encourage people to explore."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Organised by the Good Things Foundation Australia, Get Online Week will be held from October 17-23 and will include hundreds of events where people can learn the essential skills needed for the evolving digital landscape.
Bookings are required for catering purposes. For more information, call Bathurst Library on 6333 6281.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.