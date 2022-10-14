Western Advocate

Tentative about technology? Take it for a spin at Bathurst Library

October 14 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane Cook and Loryn Adler from Bathurst Library with the online chocolate wheel that will feature at the library's Get Online Week event.

"WE want to show that technology is not as hard as it looks."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.