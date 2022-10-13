THERE was a bit of wet weather around, but that didn't stop most people from enjoying the Saturday Street Fair on October 8.
The fair is a regular part of the Bathurst 1000 calendar, giving residents and visitors a fun off-track event to do on the weekend.
Stallholders set up shop, offering a wide range of goods to passersby, and there were a number of family-orientated activities available for the youngest of patrons to enjoy.
Adding to the atmosphere was live music, provided by talented local artists.
There were also plenty of food trucks around for people to get a bite to eat throughout the event.
