A JOURNEY that began nearly two decades ago has culminated in special recognition by ACT Hockey for Bathurst trio Sandra Black, Sandra Cooper and Libby Milligan.
Black, Cooper and Milligan were all presented with awards during the recent Hockey Australia 55+ Women's Masters at Cairns for being consistent participants with the territory's teams.
It was a great tournament on the field for the Bathurst participants as well, with the ACT finishing fifth but pushing some of the top sides to the limit.
They went down only 2-0 to Queensland Maroon and 1-0 to Victoria - the two teams who would go on to contest the gold medal final - and didn't come away empty handed as they beat Queensland Gold 4-0 in the pool stages and then 2-0 in the 5th/6th classification match.
The team greatly enjoyed their first taste of national masters hockey in three years after COVID-19 prevented the past two editions from going ahead.
Milligan said the journey with ACT's masters team has been a blast from its outset nearly 20 years ago.
"Every now and again the states put in people for awards from Hockey Australia for long service. We also got the blue award from the ACT for 10 years of service. It was really nice to get it," she said.
"Michelle Jewell, a local here, went to trial for NSW as soon as she hit age and missed out. In those days if you missed out you could choose to play for another state ... and she came back after playing for ACT in 2002 and said 'Lib, it was so fun, you've got to give it a go'."
And thus began a healthy relationship for Milligan with the capital squad, which has continued year after year.
Milligan captained the side at this year's campaign in Queensland - a team she loves being around.
"Hockey NSW is very rigid and very professional. ACT, being smaller, is perhaps a bit more laid back. We all stay together ... and from my perspective it's very enjoyable, and the girls who play for ACT are just great," she said.
"In 2006 the championships were in Sydney and I think in that particular year there were 11 Bathurst representatives with ACT, which includes two managers and a coach. Mandy George started coaching then, which she did for years and years to follow.
"In those days ACT would struggle to get people playing but this year they managed to take seven teams away. We had a couple of players from Victoria and Queensland.
"Our team only had four from the ACT and the rest were from New South Wales, with two from Queensland. They were such a great bunch."
Bathurst's Jodi Webb was also recently in action at the Hockey Australia 40+ Women's Masters at Cairns, where her New South Wales squad finished third.
NSW got off to a brilliant start by winning their first three matches, before drawing Tasmania and going down to Victoria and Queensland Maroon, the finishing with a victory over South Australia.
