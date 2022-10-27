Man given conditional release order following string of firearm charges

A BATHURST man has been handed a conditional release order, without conviction, following a string of firearm charges.
Tylor Henry-Powell, 23, of Hope Street, Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, October 12, where he was represented by his solicitor Mr Johnson.
He was charged with two counts of possessing an unauthorised prohibited firearm and two counts of not keeping a firearm safely (prohibited firearm), pleading guilty to all four charges.
In police documents before the court, police said they were called to Henry-Powell's previous address at William Street on an unrelated matter.
IN OTHER NEWS:
According to police, Henry-Powell disclosed to police that he had two gel blasters held in a bag in his room.
Police say they informed the accused that a gel blaster is a prohibited weapon in NSW and that they would seize them.
According to police, Henry-Powell told police he had brought the gel blasters from Queensland and was unaware that they were considered a prohibited weapon in NSW.
Henry-Powell did not hold a current NSW firearms licence but had recently moved from Queensland.
Magistrate Clare Farnan accepted that Henry-Powell's actions were out of character.
Henry-Powell was handed a conditional release order without conviction to all four of his charges.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.