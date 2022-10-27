Western Advocate
Tylor Henry-Powell, 23, of Hope Street, Bathurst, given conditional release order following four firearm-related charges

By Court Reporter
October 27 2022 - 5:00am
Man given conditional release order following string of firearm charges

A BATHURST man has been handed a conditional release order, without conviction, following a string of firearm charges.

