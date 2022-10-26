Western Advocate
Court

Roger Kilby, 37, of McGrath Street, West Bathurst, has possess prohibited drug charges dealt with in his absence

Updated October 26 2022 - 3:08am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conviction and fines for man who was found in possession of drugs

A MAN who didn't appear before a Bathurst court for two charges of possessing a prohibited drug has been convicted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.