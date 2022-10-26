Conviction and fines for man who was found in possession of drugs

A MAN who didn't appear before a Bathurst court for two charges of possessing a prohibited drug has been convicted.
Roger James Kilby, 37, of McGrath Street, West Bathurst, was not present at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, October 12 to answer the charges and Magistrate Clare Farnan dealt with the matter in his absence.
Kilby was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug: one for the possession of cannabis and one for the possession of methylamphetamine.
According to police documents before the court, police saw a white Honda driving south on Eglinton Road, Abercrombie at about 4.40pm on August 18, 2022.
Police say they followed the car into Westbourne Drive, caught up to the vehicle and saw the accused exit the vehicle from the passenger's left-hand side at a property on Westbourne.
According to police documents, police located an aluminum foil ball containing cannabis inside a cut-out in the dash of the vehicle.
Police cautioned and questioned Kilby. They say he made admissions to owning it and told police that it was cannabis.
Police then located a black Calvin Klein bag on the passenger's side seat and police say Kilby nominated this as his bag to police.
Inside the bag, on the outer pouch, was a small resealable bag containing methylamphetamine.
Police cautioned and questioned Kilby again. They say he denied knowledge of the drugs being in his bag.
Police later weighed the drugs, with the cannabis weighing 1.33 grams and the methylamphetamine weighing 0.41 grams.
In Kilby's absence, Magistrate Farnan noted the man's poor record.
For the charge of possessing a prohibited drug (cannabis), Kilby was convicted and given a monetary penalty of $200.
For the charge of possessing a prohibited drug (methylamphetamine), Kilby was convicted and given a monetary penalty of $400.
