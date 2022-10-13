THE days of big expectations might not be around Bathurst City ahead of this season but that doesn't mean the team aren't determined to take down all before them.
That mission starts this Friday night when they meet old rivals City Colts in the opening Bonnor Cup qualifying match at Wade Park.
The two clubs might not be riding at their heyday of five to 10 years ago, where they fought out classic Bathurst District Cricket Association contests, but they each still pack plenty of big-hitting talent that should thrive in a Twenty20 environment.
There's also an element of uncertainty but excitement to the Redbacks lineup this season thanks to the addition of several new names.
Parva Shah and Matt Holmes are two additions worth keeping an eye on, and all-rounder pairing Harrison Craig and Ben Orme are certain to once again be reliable options.
Redbacks will be hopeful they can still excel after the losses of Joey Coughlan and Jarrod Urza to CYMS, along with Tom Lynch to university in Sydney.
Cohen Schubert is one Redbacks player looking to make an impact after a relatively quiet 2021-22 season, but with two BOIDC half centuries to his name he's shown that he's capable of doing damage on his day.
Schubert said he's keen to see things get underway after rain got in the way of the opening BOIDC round.
"Hopefully the rain holds off for us this time, that'd be nice," he said.
"I think this will be a good challenge for the boys and we'll definitely give this one a red hot crack. We've got a few boys in this side who can do a bit of damage. There's a bit of a rebuild there."
Redbacks, Colts and ORC have been forced into a three-way qualifying series before the Bonnor Cup pool stage gets underway, with only two of the Bathurst clubs going through to that part of the competition.
It gives each side just two games to put it all together, otherwise their Twenty20 campaign ends early, but Schubert said Redbacks are looking forward to the challenge.
"I think we're going in with a little less pressure on us. I think it'll be a good challenge for the boys," he said.
"A different format of cricket is always good fun. This should be a good game, and it always is against Colts. I think we've got a pretty balanced team this season. I'm really looking forward to it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.