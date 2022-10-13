Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst City looks to start Bonnor Cup qualifying campaign in style against City Colts

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 13 2022 - 5:10am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE days of big expectations might not be around Bathurst City ahead of this season but that doesn't mean the team aren't determined to take down all before them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.