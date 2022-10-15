HOW does a man find the time to produce radio plays, ring the bells at the All Saints Cathedral every Sunday, prepare to produce a theatre show for Keystone next month and present a weekly radio program on 2MCE?
Chris Bacon has found a way to do all of them.
In 2005, Michelle O'Connor, the station's then program co-ordinator, asked Chris to join the team of volunteers who present the Talking Newspaper program each weekday.
This program is supported by the Community Broadcasting Foundation to aid people with a print disability or with no access to newspapers.
Chris has been reading the newspapers on Mondays ever since.
He reads the news from the Central Western Daily. The news from the Western Advocate is read by another volunteer.
Over the 17 years, Chris has read with several partners. His current co-reader is Dr Miao Li, a senior lecturer in civil engineering in Charles Sturt University's School of Computing, Mathematics and Engineering.
Miao joined the 2MCE family several months ago. She has a Chinese background and as she informs listeners about local news she appreciates the opportunity to increase her own knowledge of what's happening in the community and in Bathurst's history.
I asked Chris how he was introduced to 2MCE all those years ago.
At that time, Chris was involved with the Bathurst Theatre Company and he met Bruce Cameron, who was presenting what has become 2MCE's longest-running program, Come All Ye.
Chris responded to Bruce's request to produce radio plays for the station and has produced several since then.
Miao's other interests include yoga and public speaking and she is also passionate about parenting and teaching.
