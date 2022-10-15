Western Advocate
Our People

Dedicated Chris has provided a continuous voice on the Talking Newspaper | Tuned In

By Graham Pascoe
October 15 2022 - 12:00am
Dr Miao Li and Chris Bacon read together on the Talking Newspaper.

HOW does a man find the time to produce radio plays, ring the bells at the All Saints Cathedral every Sunday, prepare to produce a theatre show for Keystone next month and present a weekly radio program on 2MCE?

