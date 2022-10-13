Western Advocate

Crowd for 2022 Bathurst 1000 comes in at just under 200,000 patrons

Updated October 13 2022 - 4:01am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands of race fans visited Mount Panorama over the four days of the Bathurst 1000. Picture by Phil Blatch

IT was the first unrestricted Great Race since the pandemic began, and was affected by significant wet weather, but the 2022 Bathurst 1000 still drew an enormous crowd.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.