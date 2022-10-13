IT was the first unrestricted Great Race since the pandemic began, and was affected by significant wet weather, but the 2022 Bathurst 1000 still drew an enormous crowd.
Supercars has revealed the four-day crowd figure for the event was 195,578 people.
There were also more than 7000 campsites filled by racegoers.
While certainly not the biggest crowd in the event's history, the number wasn't all that far off what was seen in pre-COVID times.
The total attendance figure for 2019 was 201,975 people, while the 2018 event - which had the second largest crowd ever seen at the Great Race - brought in 206,755 people to Mount Panorama.
The record remains at 207,205, which was set in 2012.
The event drew an even bigger audience away from the Mount, with many tuning in on television and via the internet.
On Thursday, Foxtel announced that the 2022 Bathurst 1000 had broken records for the Foxtel Group with more than 62.5 million minutes streamed during the Great Race - the highest of any Supercars event in history.
The event was the second highest performing Supercars race of all time across the Foxtel Group, with an average audience of 524,000 tuning in across Foxtel and streaming platforms Kayo Sports, Foxtel NOW and Foxtel GO - up nine per cent on 2021.
Kayo Sports saw more than 103.7 million streamed hours throughout Bathurst week with dedicated programming available live and On Demand on Fox Sports from October 3 to 10.
Seven's coverage of the great race averaged 1.36 million total viewers nationally, including 68,000 on 7plus.
Supercars also saw big increases in engagement through its website and social media channels compared to 2021.
Chief executive officer for Supercars, Shane Howard, thanked race fans for not only coming to the mountain, but staying engaged with the race through the broadcast and online content.
"To our fans and the people of Bathurst who supported us in some of the worst weather conditions we have ever experienced at the Great Race, thank you," he said.
"The contribution of fans, volunteers, marshals, Supercars teams, competitors and officials made this event memorable for so many reasons this year.
"The end-product was once again world-class, both at the venue and for those at home watching the broadcast.
"Thank you to our broadcast partners, Foxtel and Seven, the NSW Government and Bathurst Regional Council, and our fans from around the globe who made the great race live up to its name once again."
