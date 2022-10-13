BATHURST trainer Roy McCabe won't expect to see his mare Know Where To Look running in this Saturday's $2,000,000 The Kosciuszko at Royal Randwick, but just being an emergency for the major event has him excited.
Know Where To Look is listed as an emergency for Australia's richest race for country horses, after she stunned the field to win Tyers Park's most lucrative event, The Panorama, at odds of $26.
The So You Think mare was selected by Racing NSW officials as one of four emergencies, while the main field of 14 was handpicked by those who purchased a slot in the event.
The odds of a run may be small but all it takes is one horse to bow out of the running to give the mare a chance.
"The first 14 horses are picked by slot holders and then Racing NSW select four country horses at their leisure," McCabe said.
"If there's a scratching then a slot holder can choose any one of the four emergency runners. There's no order to the emergencies. Just to even be considered is really good.
"Winning The Panorama was good enough for me. Having a start in The Kosciuszko would be amazing.
"It's a massive step up and it's a hell of a lot stronger race than The Panorama but I'm sure she'd hold her own if she got in."
McCabe and owners are currently weighing up their options with the mare, after her Bathurst success made them consider an alternative path.
"She was meant to go to stud and then race for 90 days while in foal but there's talk of her possibility heading to Eagle Farm or Doomben to try and pick up a metropolitan race there," he said.
"She's going around at Warwick Farm on Wednesday so we'll see how she goes there first."
Immediate attention for McCabe now turns towards this Friday's meeting at Tyers Park, where he fields Just Ace in the Maiden Plate (1,200 metres).
"His last start run at Gilgandra was good. The transfer of the meeting from Orange to Gilgandra probably didn't suit him. The 1,400 coming into 1,280m didn't really suit him either but he still ran quite well," McCabe said.
"We just need a hard track for him but we just can't get it. The track is at least drying out a little."
