Roy McCabe's Know Where To Look listed as emergency for $2 million The Kosciuszko at Royal Randwick

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
October 13 2022 - 10:00pm
BATHURST trainer Roy McCabe won't expect to see his mare Know Where To Look running in this Saturday's $2,000,000 The Kosciuszko at Royal Randwick, but just being an emergency for the major event has him excited.

