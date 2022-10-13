Minor flood on Macquarie to Bathurst a possibility from Friday, bureau says

Western Advocate

Minor flood on Macquarie to Bathurst remains a possibility, bureau says

Updated October 13 2022 - 6:11am, first published 5:45am
THE Bureau of Meteorology says a minor flood on the Macquarie River to Bathurst remains a possibility from Friday following a moderate flood last weekend.

