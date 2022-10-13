Minor flood on Macquarie to Bathurst a possibility from Friday, bureau says

THE Bureau of Meteorology says a minor flood on the Macquarie River to Bathurst remains a possibility from Friday following a moderate flood last weekend.
The bureau's latest flood watch (early advice for possible flooding) for the Central West, issued on Thursday morning, included the Macquarie to Bathurst.
It says a trough from the west of NSW is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to the central and southern inland of the state on Thursday through to Friday.
Catchments are very wet and most dams are at or near capacity, according to the bureau.
Bathurst hadn't received any rain up until 4pm on Thursday (October 13), but rain is forecast from around dawn on Friday.
The district's dams remain full, according to Water NSW.
It said Burrendong Dam, further down the Macquarie River from Bathurst, was at 136.2 per cent on Thursday and Oberon Dam, which impounds the Fish River (which joins the Campbells to form the Macquarie near Bathurst), was 100 per cent.
Bathurst Regional Council said Chifley Dam was 100 per cent when it provided its last update on October 4.
The Macquarie at Bathurst peaked at just below five metres last Sunday afternoon as it hit the moderate flood level.
The river was 1.58 metres on Thursday afternoon and steady.
Meanwhile, residents of low-lying areas of Forbes are being directed to evacuate by 8pm on Thursday as the Lachlan River is predicted to reach a major flood level.
Those likely to be affected, who are also being doorknocked by emergency services, are being urged to stay with friends or family, or seek alternative accommodation.
The Lachlan at Forbes was at 10.46m on Thursday afternoon.
